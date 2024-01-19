"Question his entire existence" - WWE Superstar mocks Kazuchika Okada after his exit from New Japan Pro-Wrestling

In a shocking turn of events, Kazuchika Okada has confirmed that he will be leaving New Japan Pro-Wrestling after January 31, 2024.

Reacting to the news, WWE star Dijak mocked The Rainmaker, who recently lost to TMDK in an eight-man tag team match. TMDK consists of Zack Sabre Jr, Mikey Nicholls, Bad Dude Tito, Kosei Fujita, Robbie Eagles, and Shane Haste.

During his time in WWE, Haste was a member of RETRIBUTION alongside Dijak. Taking to Twitter/X, the current WWE star sent out a short message aimed at Okada.

"Okada lost to @ShaneTMDK and immediately began to question his entire existence lmao," wrote Dijak.

NJPW sent out a statement regarding Kazuchika Okada's departure

New Japan Pro-Wrestling has confirmed Kazuchika Okada's exit from the promotion.

The Rainmaker is a multi-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion, a former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, and a multi-time G1 Climax winner. He is also one-third of the current NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champions.

Taking to the official site, NJPW released the following statement:

"Kazuchika Okada will be leaving New Japan Pro-Wrestling after the conclusion of his contract on January 31 2024...We apologise to fans for the abrupt nature of this announcement, but join them in wishing Okada the very best in his future... As the New Beginning series begins this weekend, Okada will appear on February dates on February 11 in Osaka, and February 23 and 24 in Sapporo. Changes will be made to forthcoming cards with an announcement to follow...We appreciate your understanding and continued support."

Okada also issued a statement where he noted:

"I have nothing but gratitude for having been a part of New Japan Pro-Wrestling since 2007, and for NJPW bringing me from a 19 year old kid off the plane in Mexico to the Rainmaker I am today. Thank you to the best of companies in NJPW, to the best of opponents that I’ve been able to face here, and to the best of fans that have cheered and booed over the years. I promise to make it rain in every match I have left, so keep watching."

Okada's next destination could potentially be AEW, TNA, or WWE. The Rainmaker's future is uncertain.

