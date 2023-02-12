"Quite literally my biggest competition" - Liv Morgan feels popular star could prevent her from winning the Elimination Chamber match

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan is wary of Raquel Rodriguez ahead of the Elimination Chamber next week.

Liv and Raquel teamed up on SmackDown against Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green in a crucial matchup ahead of the Elimination Chamber. The duo took full advantage of the miscommunication between Green and Deville and picked up the win after pinning Chelsea.

The two women spoke with WWE correspondent Megan Morant on SmackDown LowDown this week. Liv made it clear that although she enjoyed tagging Raquel, she was fully aware that the former NXT Women's Champion was her biggest threat heading into next Saturday's Premium Live Event.

"You know what? Raquel, you are quite literally my biggest competition heading into Elimination Chamber. And as much as I hate to admit that, I did kinda, little bit, enjoy tagging with you, like this much tonight. Do you know what I'm gonna enjoy more? Competing against Bianca Belair for her RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania." [From 1:47 - 2:13]

Raquel Rodriguez is wary of Liv Morgan as well

During the same conversation, Raquel Rodriguez also shared her thoughts on Liv Morgan.

She pointed out that the former SmackDown Women's Champion was one of the most experienced competitors inside the Elimination Chamber.

"Liv, thank you for tonight, and much respect. I have so much fun with you competing on SmackDown. But I know that you are my biggest competition with having the most experience in the chamber. Next weekend, I plan on showing up and showing out. So how about we get through Monday, and then on Saturday, we'll see what happens." [From 2:15 - 2:32]

On this week's Monday Night show, RAW's Carmella, Nikki Cross, and Asuka will collide with their counterparts of the blue brand in Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Natalya, in a six-woman tag team match.

All six women have punched their tickets to the Chamber match and will be looking to secure an important win ahead of the big encounter.

