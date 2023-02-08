WWE announces huge six-person tag match for final RAW before Elimination Chamber

WWE announced a big match for the go-home episode of RAW before Elimination Chamber featuring several superstars from SmackDown.

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Carmella became the final superstar to qualify for the Women's Elimination Chamber match on February 18. The promotion announced a huge match for the final edition of the red brand before the premium live event.

SmackDown's Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Natalya will travel to RAW to battle Asuka, Carmella, and Nikki Cross in a six-woman tag team match. All six superstars will be competing against each other inside the chamber next weekend at the premium live event. The winner will go on to challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania.

WWE Universe reacts to the botched match announcement ahead of Elimination Chamber

WWE made the mistake of misspelling Carmella's Twitter handle in the match announcement by adding an extra "w", and fans immediately spotted it.

The Princess of Staten Island recently returned to the company after some time away due to a personal tragedy. The 35-year-old appears to have returned with more confidence than ever and wants to capture the RAW Women's championship for the first time in her career.

While some fans were excited to see a preview of the Women's Elimination Chamber match next Monday night, many took the opportunity to poke fun at the company for not properly tagging Carmella in the post. Several Twitter users also called for the promotion to end the brand split as it is often disregarded on RAW and SmackDown.

Bianca Belair defeated Alexa Bliss at Royal Rumble and is in need of a challenger at WrestleMania 39. Time will tell which superstar emerges victorious and challenges The EST for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

