"I am the trendsetter" - Former champion delivers warning before returning to the ring on WWE RAW

Three qualifying matches for the Elimination Chamber are scheduled for tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

Both members of The Street Profits will be competing in separate qualifying matches of the Elimination Chamber match for the United States Championship. Angelo Dawkins is set to face Damian Priest, while Montez Ford will battle Elias to qualify.

Candice LeRae, Piper Niven, Michin (Mia Yim), and Carmella will compete in a Fatal 4-Way to determine the final superstar in the Women's Elimination Chamber match. The winning superstar at the premium live event will earn a title shot against Bianca Belar at WWE WrestleMania 39.

Before tonight's show, Byron Saxton caught up with Carmella backstage. The Princess of Staten Island recently returned to the company and is determined to defeat Bianca Belair. She listed off all her accomplishments throughout her career but noted that she has never held the RAW Women's Championship.

"I've never been RAW Women's Champion. I've been tag team champion, I've been SmackDown Women's Champion, but I've never been RAW Women's Champion. But I have defeated Bianca Belair before, albeit it was by count out but who the heck cares? Not me, because I did beat her and a win is a win. She's tough, but I am the trendsetter, the go-getter, honey never been better because Mella is money," said Carmella. [01:49 - 02:16]

Carmella claims tonight will be a big night for her on WWE RAW

Carmella is incredibly confident heading into her first televised WWE match since her loss to Bianca Belair on the July 18, 2022 edition of the red brand.

The Princess of Staten Island missed several months due to a personal tragedy but has vowed to be back and better than ever. She will get the chance to prove that during tonight's Fatal 4-Way match.

Ahead of tonight's edition of the red brand, the 35-year-old sent out a message to the WWE Universe on Twitter and claimed that tonight she will show everyone why Mella is money.

"It’s gonna be a big night for CARMELLA!!! Can’t wait to show everyone why MELLA IS MONEY! 🤑," tweeted Carmella.

Another superstar recently returned to the company as well. Asuka returned with a new attitude at WWE Royal Rumble and made it to the final three before being eliminated by Rhea Ripley. The Empress of Tomorrow confronted Carmella during RAW in a bizarre backstage segment. It will be fascinating to see if Asuka interferes in the huge Fatal 4-Way match tonight and continues her rivalry with Carmella.

