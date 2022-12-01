There is no shortage of women who want to step into the ring with Becky Lynch.

Last week on Friday night on SmackDown, The Man returned to WWE after recovering from a separate shoulder injury that she suffered back at SummerSlam. With Big Time Becks back in the fold, multiple women on the roster are eager to step into the ring with the former champion.

Zelina Vega was a guest on the latest episode of WWE's The Bump to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about Becky Lynch's return at Survivor Series, Vega expressed her desire to work with The Man in their first-ever singles match in the near future.

"Becky, she's The Man. If we're really gonna say it, she is. She is everything that she says she is," Zelina Vega said. "But me and Becky have never actually gotten a chance to go up against each other. We've never actually had a chance. We've had little mix-ins here and there, but we've never actually had the opportunity to have a singles match, her and I..."

Vega continued:

"I've had matches against Asuka, against Bianca, but I've never actually gotten to mix it up with Becky. So who knows where that goes? So yeah, I'm back. She's back. We're all back. She can shave her back, and we can just get it going. Period." [Timestamp: 52:18 - 53:05]

Becky Lynch continued her rivalry with Damage CTRL on WWE RAW

After leading her team to victory on Saturday night at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames, Lynch continued her rivalry with Damage CTRL on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

All three members of Damage CTRL attempted to get the upper hand on The Man by attacking her in the crowd, but the brawl led up to the merchandise stand, where Lynch got the better of the trio in a three-on-one situation.

If Bayley wants a chance against Lynch going forward, it appears she might want to look for a new strategy.

What do you make of Zelina Vega's comments? Would you like to see a singles match between her and Becky Lynch? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit WWE's The Bump with a link back to this article for the transcription.

A WWE legend feels like Vince McMahon can only blame himself for his situation. More details here

Poll : Would you like to see a match between Becky Lynch and Zelina Vega? Yes No 0 votes