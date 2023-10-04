Rikishi sends a three-word message to Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and The Bloodline

WWE legend and Anoa'i family member Rikishi took to Instagram to send a message to Roman Reigns, The Bloodline, and Jey Uso.

Earlier this year, Jey quit The Bloodline alongside his brother Jimmy Uso. However, following the controversial turn of events at the SummerSlam premium live event, Jimmy has once again aligned himself with the villainous faction.

Taking to his Instagram story, Rikishi advertised his Tribal War T-shirt, featuring Reigns and his three sons: Sikoa, Jimmy, and Jey Uso. He also sent a three-word message.

"WE STILL THE [ONES] [blood drop emoji]," wrote Rikishi.

Check out a screengrab of Rikishi's Instagram story:

With Reigns currently on hiatus from WWE programming, Jimmy, Sikoa, and Paul Heyman are the active members of The Bloodline.

At the upcoming Fastlane premium live event, Jimmy will be teaming up with The Enforcer for a match against John Cena and LA Knight.

Lloyd Anoa'i discussed Roman Reigns' pairing with Paul Heyman

Roman Reigns' pairing with Paul Heyman marked the beginning of The Bloodline era in WWE.

Speaking on a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Anoa'i spoke about Heyman's involvement in the family. He also recalled The Wise Man managing Samu and Fatu back in the day. Anoa'i said:

"He also managed my brother and my cousin as the Samoan Swat Team. Then it went on to him managing them again. I mean, it's gone on for years. Then us working for him in ECW. We've always been a part with Paul and what better way than not to make that Bloodline story great than not using Paul Heyman. He was already over when he was doing the thing with Brock Lesnar, but when Roman came up and he became Head of the Table, all that stuff, it was just so perfect."

Paul Heyman has been crucial in The Bloodline storyline and has accompanied Roman Reigns throughout his historic title run so far.

