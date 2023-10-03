"It's gone on for years" - Wrestling legend details why Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman were a perfect fit for each other (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Lloyd Anoa'i recently spoke about why the company paired Paul Heyman with Roman Reigns.

Reigns joined forces with Paul Heyman in 2020, which sowed the seeds for one of the most dominant runs in WWE history. He won the Universal Championship at Payback that year, and since then, he has not let go of the gold. The Tribal Chief, with Heyman by his side, has been the champion for over 1120 days at this point with no credible threat to the title in sight.

On the latest episode of UnSKripted, Lloyd Anoa'i spoke about the manager's involvement with the family. He recalled how Paul managed Samu and Fatu in WCW. He even mentioned that several members of the Anoa'i family worked for Heyman in ECW. Anoa'i felt it was a perfect pairing given how much history Paul had with Roman's family.

"He also managed my brother and my cousin as the Samoan Swat Team. Then it went on to him managing them again. I mean, it's gone on for years. Then us working for him in ECW. We've always been a part with Paul and what better way than not to make that Bloodline story great than not using Paul Heyman. He was already over when he was doing the thing with Brock Lesnar, but when Roman came up and he became Head of the Table, all that stuff, it was just so perfect." [23:00 - 23:32]

You can watch the full interview here:

Roman Reigns' last match was at SummerSlam 2023

It has been a while since Roman Reigns competed on WWE TV. The Head of the Table had his last match at SummerSlam, which was a Tribal Combat against Jey Uso.

Roman managed to retain the title with some help from Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. He is next advertised for the October 13 episode of SmackDown. This will be the first episode of the blue brand after the Fastlane premium live event.

It will be interesting to see what The Tribal Chief has in mind when he shows up on SmackDown.

What do you think of Roman Reigns' pairing with Paul Heyman? Let us know in the comments section below.

