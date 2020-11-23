R-Truth becomes first-ever 50-time champion in WWE history at Survivor Series 2020

This Sunday at the 2020 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, R-Truth defeated Akira Tozawa to become the 24/7 Champion for a record 45th time. It is only a matter of time when Truth becomes a 50-time 24/7 Champion, but at Survivor Series, he already achieved the feat of being the first Superstar to become a 50-time champion in the history of WWE.

The following tweet from WWE Stats & Info shows that putting together R-Truth's 45 reigns as 24/7 Champion along with his single reign as Tag Team Champion, two reigns each as United States Champion and Hardcore Champion makes him the first 50-time titleholder in the company.

R-Truth (@RonKillings) is now a...



- 45-time @WWE 24/7 Champion

- 1-time Tag Team Champion

- 2-time Hardcore Champion

- 2-time United States Champion



... making him the FIRST 50-TIME titleholder in #WWE history. #SurvivorSeries — WWE Stats & Info (@WWEStats) November 23, 2020

While some may overlook it, this is indeed a historic achievement for Truth in his decade-long WWE career.

R-Truth becomes 45-time 24/7 Champion

At the Survivor Series Kickoff Show, the Gobbledy Gooker made an unexpected appearance and pinned R-Truth to become the 24/7 Champion. Akira Tozawa later lured in the Gooker to the backstage with birdseeds and pinned him to become the 24/7 Champion.

However, Tozawa's reign as champion was short-lived as Truth came up from behind and hit him in the back of the head with a bag full of birdseeds and knocked him silly. This allowed Truth to get a pinfall over Tozawa and he won back the 24/7 Championship for the 45th time.