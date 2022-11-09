WWE Superstar R-Truth (aka Ron Killings) recently broke silence on social media after he suffered a freak injury when he went to perform on NXT.

R-Truth is one of the company's most loved and respected Superstars who has been in the industry for over two decades and won over fifty 24/7 championships. He is best known for his comedic timing and hilarious persona ever since returning to the company.

A few weeks ago, Truth went down to the Black and Gold brand where Grayson Waller confronted him. This led to a match between the veteran and the rising rookie. Unfortunately, R-Truth was injured during the match, and Waller was declared the winner, while Truth was taken to the back.

A few days later, it was reported that Truth has allegedly torn his quad and will be out of action for a long time. The news saddened the WWE Universe as they prayed for the 50-year-old Superstar. Today, Killings broke his silence about his injury before heading toward surgery:

"Thank you to Each and every one of you!!!🙏🏾🙏🏾🙌🏿 🤔 I might turn this into a documentary 🧐 #whatitis"

Truth ensures the WWE Universe will be back as he thanked the fans for their good wishes and prayers.

Grayson Waller attacked Little Jimmy after R-Truth was injured

In 2011, R-Truth turned against WWEUniverse in his pursuit to win the WWE Championship from his 'childhood hero,' John Cena. During their feud, he created an imaginary character called 'Little Jimmy' who he used to treat like a real kid and talk to him during segments.

The character became very entertaining and fans began to like the duo. A few weeks ago, Truth was injured during a match against Grayson Waller. Speaking to WWE Digital, Waller insulted the veteran by attacking Little Jimmy:

continues to show no remorse following the injury to Not Little Jimmy! @GraysonWWE continues to show no remorse following the injury to @RonKillings on #WWENXT Not Little Jimmy! 😱@GraysonWWE continues to show no remorse following the injury to @RonKillings on #WWENXT https://t.co/gzRTz5JaHC

It will be interesting to see Truth go after Waller for attacking his best friend after being injured during the match.

