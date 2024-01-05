R-Truth, Cathy Kelley, Swerve Strickland, and many others react to Charlotte Flair's heartbreaking personal update

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair received tons of well wishes from fellow wrestlers in her latest post on Instagram.

The Queen suffered a knee injury during her singles outing with Asuka on an episode of SmackDown in December 2023. Shortly after, WWE reported that Charlotte would be out of action for about nine months.

Charlotte Flair has now shared an update on her official Instagram handle. In a heartbreaking message, The Queen stated that she's truly scared for the first time. She also said that her injury was a huge mental blow for her.

The 14-time WWE Women's Champion thanked the SmackDown locker room and promised fans that she would work hard on her recovery over the next nine months or so.

Here's an excerpt from her post:

"I don’t like showing physical weakness and this has left me feeling exposed. A process I know I will grow from but a very new one to me. This was a huge blow to me mentally and obviously physically going into 2024. 2023 was a rollercoaster and I am trying to stay positive and maybe this was the only way to stop, refocus, rebuild & eventually conquer again."

Charlotte's post received several messages from fellow WWE Superstars and other wrestling personalities.

Check out some of the messages that she received below:

Wrestlers send well wishes to Charlotte

Charlotte Flair will miss several major events

Charlotte has been a mainstay on WWE TV for the past nine years or so following her move to the main roster. She is one of the biggest superstars in the company and boasts a massive fan following on social media.

Flair's injury will keep her out of action for almost a year, which means that she will miss a bunch of mega events, including WrestleMania 40 and SummerSlam 2024. The Queen is a workhorse and will certainly miss competing at this year's WrestleMania. Here's hoping she comes back to active competition better than ever.

