WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair shares hospital photo; admits she’s "scared"

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair has spoken out for the first time since her recent unfortunate knee injury.

In a recent SmackDown episode, Flair suffered significant injuries in her match against Asuka. While executing a move from the top rope, she accidentally fell, resulting in tears to her ACL, MCL, and Meniscus. This unfortunate incident has forced her out of action, with an expected recovery period of approximately nine months.

Flair has now posted a picture from the hospital with a heartfelt message on Instagram, reaching out to her friends and family. She opened up about the mental toll of her recent injury, admitting it was the first time she felt genuinely scared.

"THANK YOU for all the positive, beautiful messages & flowers🙏🏻 I feel supported in every way. It has taken me a few days and many MANY tears to wrap my head around everything. I happen to be an expert in overthinking and this is the first time I’ve ever been truly scared. Scared of the unknown but also feeling like I’m losing what I’m most proud of and that’s being an athlete. This was a huge blow to me mentally and obviously physically going into 2024. 2023 was a rollercoaster and I am trying to stay positive and maybe this was the only way to stop, refocus, rebuild & eventually conquer again. Thank you for all the love❤️," Flair wrote.

The 14-time WWE Women's Champion successfully underwent surgery in Birmingham, Alabama.

Former WWE star Andrade El Idolo recently sent a message to Charlotte Flair

Following Charlotte Flair's recent injury, her husband, Andrade El Idolo, offered words of support and encouragement.

As 2023 concluded, he took to Instagram, sharing a heartfelt message acknowledging his wife's agony but expressing his belief that she would return stronger than ever in 2024.

"We wish you a HAPPY NEW YEAR!!! @charlottewwe #mami , I know that this year ends in a way that you never imagined, but I know you as a partner and wife, and you will return in 2024 much better than before. I understand that it will be very difficult because it is your first knee injury and you love the business, but you also love challenges and this is one of them and the day you return no one will stop you," Andrade wrote.

The Mexican star, who recently announced his departure from All Elite Wrestling, is expected to return to WWE very soon.

