Andrade El Idolo shares a message for Charlotte Flair ahead of AEW exit

AEW star Andrade El Idolo wished WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair a speedy recovery in his new year wishes for the injured star.

Charlotte Flair tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus during a recent episode of WWE Smackdown. The injury occurred after she had slipped from the top rope and found her leg stuck between ropes.

Recently, Andrade El Idolo took to Instagram and wished The Nature Girl a happy new year.

"We wish you a HAPPY NEW YEAR!!! @charlottewwe #mami , I know that this year ends in a way that you never imagined, but I know you as a partner and wife, and you will return in 2024 much better than before. I understand that it will be very difficult because it is your first knee injury and you love the business, but you also love challenges and this is one of them and the day you return no one will stop you."

He continued further.

"Thank you for being my wife and always being there on my good and bad days. I am grateful to be lucky enough to have you as my wife and I wish for many more years together... REMEMBER WHO YOU ARE THE BE…. And THE BE…Les deseamos un Feliz años nuevo. #happynewyear. #2024. EL ÍDOLO. THE QUEEN. The real latino man.👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼" wrote Andrade El Idolo.

It is widely reported that Andrade El Idolo will possibly be a free agent after his AEW contract expires.

Tony Khan seemingly confirms Andrade El Idolo's AEW departure

After several reports of Andrade's AEW contract expiring surfaced, rumors of the latter parting ways with the promotion started to spread.

Tony Khan seemingly confirmed these rumors at the post-show press conference of Worlds End.

"Somebody I really respect, and I don't expect to see necessarily as it stands right now renewing the contract, but somebody that I have a great amount of respect for and would be parting on good terms, and was here and did wrestle tonight, is Andrade El Idolo. Andrade El Idolo's contract is up at the end of the year. We have had great talks, [and] I have a ton of respect for Andrade El Idolo," he said.

In his latest bout, Andrade battled against Miro in a losing effort at the Worlds End Pay-Per-View.

