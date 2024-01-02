Former WWE champion to undergo surgery this week - Reports

A WWE Superstar is reportedly scheduled to undergo surgery later this week. The name in question is Charlotte Flair.

The 37-year-old sustained multiple injuries during her singles match against Asuka on the December 8 edition of SmackDown. The former WWE Women's Champion fell from the top ropes during a spot and tore her ACL, MCL, and Meniscus, forcing her out of in-ring action. Despite the injury, The Queen reportedly signed a historic deal with the Stamford-based company.

According to recent reports from PWInsider, Charlotte Flair is scheduled to undergo knee surgery later this week. Although the exact date has not been revealed, the Grand Slam Champion is expected to go under the knife between January 3 and January 5:

"Charlotte Flair's knee surgery is scheduled for around the week of 1/3-1/5 in (I'd expect) Birmingham, Alabama," wrote Mike Johnson of PWInsider.

Expand Tweet

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair hypes Charlotte Flair's return from injury

Speaking on Casual Conversations, Ric Flair stated that Charlotte Flair's return from injury would be the greatest storyline of all time. Apart from his daughter, Flair named Bayley, Asuka, and IYO SKY as the best performers on the female roster:

"She [Charlotte Flair] will come back from this injury. It's stressing her out because she hasn't been hurt in a long time, but she's so muscled up. She'll come through the surgery, they'll put some stem cells in her, she'll come back, and it'll be the greatest storyline of all time. She and Bayley, IYO, Asuka. There are more people for her to wrestle. She has so much going on. I'm not knocking any of the other girls. Someone has to be the best, that's just the way it is," Ric Flair said.

Expand Tweet

Do you agree with the WWE Hall of Famer's words for his daughter? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.