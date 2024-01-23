R-Truth comments on if his Judgment Day angle is a copy of Sami Zayn and The Bloodline storyline (Exclusive)

WWE has put together some phenomenal storylines that have captivated the fanbase and elevated superstars to new levels. R-Truth is in a similarly entertaining angle with The Judgment Day. During an exclusive chat with Bill Apter, the veteran addressed the comparisons to Sami Zayn's time in The Bloodline.

As an Honorary Uce of The Bloodline, Sami Zayn was part of a memorable story that began with the former Intercontinental Champion not getting the desired attention from the dominant group.

While Zayn was eventually rewarded for his efforts and given a special spot in Roman Reigns' faction, it all ended with him turning on The Tribal Chief.

R-Truth's newfound love for The Judgment Day has reminded fans and pundits of Sami Zayn's forceful attempts to ally with The Bloodline. During an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Truth denied similarities between the two WWE storylines.

The former United States Champion stressed that, unlike his association with The Judgment Day, the dynamic between Sami Zayn and The Bloodline was much more complicated.

Here's what Truth told Bill Apter when probed about his Judgment Day narrative being a repeat of the Sami Zayn-Bloodline saga:

"Oh no! No! This is different. This is totally different! Totally different, BA [Bill Apter], because I'm in! Sami had a problem getting in. They were going back and forth. That was complicated. Captial complicated. They had a situation going on. We don't have a situation," he said. [02:32 - 02:57]

"The only thing we've got over here is life, love, and happiness" - R-Truth on his equation with The Judgment Day

The parallels between R-Truth's interactions with The Judgment Day and Sami Zayn's Bloodline stint might be apparent to many, but Truth feels otherwise.

The 52-year-old WWE star, who has mastered his character, declared that the Judgment Day members had accepted him with open arms and believed the team had nothing but love and good vibes.

Sami Zayn faced much resistance in getting The Bloodline's acknowledgment, and fans saw how that story ended. Truth, though, hilariously claimed that he and Judgment Day had no issues.

"The only thing we've got over here, Bill, is life, love, and happiness. We have nothing to worry about," said the veteran WWE star. "Sami Zayn and The Bloodline had problems. We don't have no problems." [02:58 - 03:10]

In case it wasn't obvious already, R-Truth has gone out of his way to help Judgment Day and, in his mind, already considers himself a full-time member of one of WWE's most dominant factions.

