R-Truth is "down" to form a tag team with WWE RAW star

R-Truth is currently focusing on protecting his WWE 24/7 Championship, but there could be a new BRO-mance brewing on Monday Night RAW.

Recently on WWE's The Bump, panelist Matt Camp informed R-Truth that Riddle was interested in linking up to go after new RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos.

R-Truth made sure to express his willingness to comply in his response, stating:

“Riddle me Truth, I am down with that! Y’all know I can still go.”

Truth managed to keep his 24/7 title throughout WrestleMania week, but Riddle wasn't so lucky with his WWE United States Championship.

The Original Bro was defeated in a hard-hitting contest with Sheamus on night two of WrestleMania 37, losing his US title to The Celtic Warrior in the process.

Perhaps a new partnership is exactly what these two stars need, and it's certainly something with plenty of comedic potential on WWE TV down the line.

R-Truth lauds "historical" return of fans at WrestleMania 37

R-Truth is the reigning 24/7 Champion

Advertisement

WrestleMania 37 marked the return of a -albeit limited - live crowd, with over 25,000 members of the WWE Universe present on both nights at Raymond James Stadium.

Although R-Truth wasn't on the show, he mentioned on The Bump just how great it was to have fans back in attendance for WWE's biggest show of the year.

“Oh, my goodness, historical. What is it: one year, one day, one month? We brought it back! When I say we, I’m including the WWE Universe and Vince McMahon. [They] pretty much cut the ribbon for everybody. We back at it! Look at what happened that night; stores got told, and dreams got made. You got put on that rollercoaster. To have the fans back in the place and make noise, that was the main part of our recipe. When you got the full recipe, it goes past delicious; it’s [chef’s kiss] scrumptious.” (H/T Wrestling Inc.

Riddle's near future is unclear after his loss to WWE Champion Bobby Lashley on the RAW after WrestleMania earlier this week. One would imagine he isn't quite done with Sheamus, but a potential run alongside R-Truth screams entertainment.

Advertisement

Would you like to see this pairing on WWE TV? Or would you prefer Riddle to try and reclaim his United States Championship first? Sound off in the comments section below.