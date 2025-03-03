R-Truth finally questions John Cena's decision at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

John Cena did what WWE fans had come to believe would never happen at this stage in his career at Elimination Chamber: Toronto. Cena has finally turned heel for the first time since 2003.

Throughout his 25-year career in professional wrestling, except for his first two years on the sports entertainment giant's main roster, John Cena remained the company's flag bearer and ultimate babyface. But in recent years, Cody Rhodes has filled those shoes, and Cena has become the villain.

R-Truth took to Instagram, calling out John Cena's decision to sell out. He wondered what this means for the good reputation Cena has built over the years with the Make-A-Wish and the young ones who always rooted for him.

"What about Cenation? What about the fans? John …are you For Real sayin “ F🖕🏾ck them kids “ ? asking for a friend," R-Truth wrote.

A recurring gag in WWE storylines has been R-Truth's claims that John is his childhood hero, even though the veteran is older than the 16-time World Champion. But just like the rest of the world, Cena's heel turn has stung Truth.

John Cena teamed with R-Truth the last time he wrestled on WWE RAW

R-Truth and John Cena were rivals at one point. Cena even defended the WWE Championship against the former on a premium live event. But in 2024, on RAW after WrestleMania XL, the GOAT surprised the WWE fans and Truth when he joined The Awesome Truth in a Six-Man Tag Team Match. They scored a win over The Judgment Day.

This was The Cenation Leader's final in-ring performance on the red brand at the time of this writing. He returned on the Netflix premiere of RAW in January, announcing his participation in the Men's Royal Rumble. At the event, he failed to win the contest as Jey Uso pushed him off the apron to take home the victory.

Perhaps Cena's move last Saturday was to seal the deal that at WrestleMania 41, he will win his 17th World Title. Needless to say, the 16-time World Champion joining forces with The Rock was the last thing anybody could have anticipated. It had to be seen to be believed.

