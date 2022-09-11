"We not gonna have any problems, are we?" - John Cena to WWE star on rumors about their falling out

WWE Superstar R-Truth has looked back on his first interaction with John Cena upon joining the company. He also detailed how they put rumors of their beef with each other to rest.

Some reports in the early 2000s had suggested that WWE star John Cena and R-Truth had a public fallout at an airport. Truth was a part of TNA when rumors of his beef with Cena spread in the pro wrestling community.

During his appearance on the Nothing Beats Experience show, R-Truth recalled his initial conversation with The Cenation Leader after he joined WWE.

"When I signed back to the company, Cena was the big dog and everybody was waiting for us to meet face-to-face. Everybody was waiting, knew I signed back. The boys are so crazy, man. Umaga, RIP Umaga, man, he got me to come back and even he was in the locker room."

The former United States Champion detailed that he and Cena brushed aside the stories about their alleged fallout:

"When I got to the locker room, all of the boys were sitting down just watching. Cena was in the bathroom. So, when I came in I didn't notice. They're all sitting there waiting. When he came in, he looked, he said, 'We not gonna have any problems, are we?' I said, 'Man, hell no. I'm on your ship,'" said R-Truth. [H/T WrestlingInc]

The veteran star further said that the locker room hoped to see a fight between him and Cena and was disappointed it didn't happen.

R-Truth on what actually happened during his airport meeting with WWE's John Cena

The former United States Champion revealed in an interview that he and Cena exchanged pleasantries when they met each other at the Charlotte airport.

There was no argument or fight between the two, but the rumor was spread by Konnan, who wanted to add a bit of spice to the story.

Konnan reportedly told the rest of the locker room that Truth pushed Cena during their interaction, which wasn't the case. Cena and R-Truth buried the hatchet and went on to have several memorable moments in WWE.

What's your favorite R-Truth and John Cena moment? Leave your pick below.

Stone Cold Steve Austin just entered another Hall of Fame. Details are right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh