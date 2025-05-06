R-Truth gets 100% real on whether he would face John Cena before retirement

John Cena is set to retire by the end of 2025, and The Franchise Player has limited dates left before his final match for the company. Meanwhile, R-Truth got candid about potentially facing his "childhood hero" in the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

Earlier this year, John Cena made his final return to WWE as an in-ring performer, transforming into a heel for the first time in over two decades. Later, he became the Undisputed WWE Champion and has since been on a roll.

R-Truth, who sees The Cenation Leader as his "childhood hero", supported his heel turn at Elimination Chamber 2025 in Toronto. In an interview with Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, Truth was candid about where he stood on a potential match against Cena and what it would take to face the champion.

Ad

Trending

"Y'all want to see that? But the only way we can see that, though, it's got to be the right way. The old me, I'm not a bad guy, I'm a good guy now, if you haven't noticed that. I'm a good guy. I kiss the babies, I hug people, I don't kick people in the nomads. So for that to happen, it would have to be a complete turnaround. So I don't know, man, I would love to. Man, he did some wrong stuff, and I like Cody," Truth said. [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]

Ad

Top WWE star punished? More details HERE

Ad

R-Truth had a segment with John Cena on WWE SmackDown

In April 2025, John Cena defeated Cody Rhodes and won the Undisputed WWE Championship. In the process, he became the face of the blue brand again.

Last month, R-Truth met his "childhood hero" backstage and offered his services to him. Truth even said he was glad Cena won the title at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. However, he was interrupted by Jimmy Uso.

Ad

The former United States Champion defended his "childhood hero" and told Big Jim that he aspired to be like Cena when he grew up. It'll be interesting to see if the two have a match down the line.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More