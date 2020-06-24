R-Truth gives honest details about his 'airport incident' with John Cena

R-Truth and John Cena had an interesting encounter at the airport

R-Truth has the most reigns as the WWE 24/7 Champion

R-Truth and John Cena

While speaking to Red Hands of Ballerstatus.com, R-Truth gave details about the 'airport incident' he had with John Cena many years ago, while he was working for TNA. While the rumor mill has had many stories regarding their encounter, R-Truth reveals that it was former Superstar Konnan who had blown the story out of proportion.

R-Truth had apparently written a 'dis rap' on John Cena while he was in TNA and gave further details on what had happened:

So I did the diss rap about WWE and John Cena. Never met Cena before in my life. I'm just doing this for a publicity stunt. Somehow it happens that Cena had a connecting [flight] to Charlotte. I land in Charlotte, and we passed each other on the escalator. I'm going down. He's going up. All we did when we say each other was like, 'hey, what's up man.' That was it.

The hilarious WWE Superstar then went on to talk about how Konnan exaggerated the story for his own amusemement:

Konnan's like, 'hey, I heard you and Cena met each other.' I was like, 'bro, we just passed by each other on the escalator. That was it.' He's like, 'bro, that's disappointing. We have to make this a story.' So I think within that conversation, I think a production guy came in saying, 'hey, I heard you and Cena met at the airport.' Konnan takes over. 'Yeah bro, Truth was about to get in his s--t man. (H/T: WrestlingInc)

R-Truth then said that the story Konnan came up with just blew his mind, but it was far from the truth.

R-Truth has revealed many times on RAW that John Cena is his 'childhood hero'. The fact that R-Truth is actually elder to John Cena shouldn't keep you from believing the multi-time 24/7 Champion though.

John Cena and R-Truth have worked together multiple times in WWE even main-eventing a PPV together where R-Truth challenged for Cena's World Championship.

Former US Champion R-Truth is currently involved in the 24/7 Championship picture and recently lost the belt to Akira Tozawa on Monday Night RAW this week.