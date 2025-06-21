R-Truth has a heated backstage confrontation with 40-year-old former champion on SmackDown; Huge match teased

R-Truth, aka Ron Killings, has been on a ruthless streak in June, especially since his return at Money in the Bank 2025. During the June 20, 2025, episode of WWE SmackDown, he crossed paths with a former NXT Champion, teasing a huge match against him.

The context behind this is that on this week's edition of the blue brand, Kit Wilson of Pretty Deadly was set to take on Aleister Black. The recently returned WWE star, as you know, is a former NXT Champion. However, the 40-year-old star's match against Kit Wilson was canceled after R-Truth launched a brutal assault and put Wilson in the STF.

Backstage, Aleister Black went up to R-Truth's face and asked why he was getting involved in his business. It was a huge tease for a match-up until Damian Priest swooped in as the voice of reason and ensured that nothing bad happened.

Damian Priest then ensured that the situation de-escalated and that Black would have another opportunity in the future. After that tense moment, the former World Heavyweight Champion told Ron Killings that he wasn't taking the correct approach, encouraging him to focus on Cena instead.

After the match tonight, Damian Priest mentioned they could go out drinking together, and Killings seemed to like that idea.

Meanwhile, Damian Priest looks set to face Jacob Fatu in a showdown in the near future.

