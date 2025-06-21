[WATCH] R-Truth brutally attacks 30-year-old WWE star on SmackDown despite having no connection to John Cena

R-Truth made an unexpected appearance on WWE SmackDown this week - not because he wasn't advertised, but because this wasn't the superstar whom people expected him to attack. The victim was a 30-year-old tag team star, and he was brutally submitted by Ron Killings.
Last week, fans saw the WWE legend R-Truth attack Cena not once, but twice. It set up the main event for this week's show of the blue brand, where he was booked against the Undisputed WWE Champion. However, Pretty Deadly's Kit Wilson was not John Cena.
As the 30-year-old star was awaiting his opponent tonight, Aleister Black, he was attacked from behind by R-Truth, who put him in the STF and had to be forcibly removed.
WWE fired her, but she started earning more than ever - Check out!
Jamie Noble was the only voice of reason for Ron Killings, who seemed like he wanted to taste blood. He demanded that Cena come out and they have the match well before the main event.
Backstage, Jamie Noble was seen talking to Ron Killings, and it was after this that he had a confrontation with Aleister Black, who asked him why he was getting involved in his business.
It took Damian Priest to make sure nothing escalated, and it seems like Ron Killings doesn't care about stepping on toes like he used to.