R-Truth hilariously issues a challenge on WWE RAW

R-Truth issued a challenge on WWE RAW tonight in a hilarious manner. However, he issued a challenge to someone who isn't a WWE star.

The veteran has been one of the most entertaining stars in WWE for quite a while. His antics with The Judgment Day put him back in the spotlight and catapulted him to stardom. This also enabled him to capture the World Tag Team Championship with The Miz.

Over the past few weeks, Truth has confused Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano for Triple H and Shawn Michaels, respectively. Today, he took his confusion to a whole new level. Truth was backstage with Adam Pearce when he issued a challenge to the UConn Huskies men's basketball team. He even asked their coach Dan Hurley to join him.

However, The Miz interrupted and said that they couldn't fight the Huskies. Truth mentioned that Dan is part of a small wrestling organization called the NCAA. Miz then pointed out that The Huskies were a basketball team but Truth said that a sport is a sport.

This segment proved once again why R-Truth is one of the most popular stars in the industry.