R-Truth to host a game show on WWE Network, premiere date revealed

R-Truth never ceases to entertain the WWE Universe.

R-Truth's new game show will host many WWE Superstars.

R-Truth is the current 24/7 Champion

R-Truth is one of the most entertaining Superstars in WWE today. His antics are admired by all members of the WWE Universe across the world. He has a unique way of portraying himself on screen, and the fans love him for that. One of the most hilarious things that he says is that John Cena is his childhood hero, even though Cena is considerably younger than him.

R-Truth's show on WWE Network

WWE aired another episode of The Bump earlier today. R-Truth was one of the guests on the episode. On the show, R-Truth announced that he would be the host of an all-new game show that will air on the WWE Network. The show will be called "R-Truth's Game Show", and it premieres on July 14th. WWE had filmed a pilot episode of the show in May 2017 but never went on to make it a series until now.

In the WWE, R-Truth has been Hardcore Champion, United States Champion, Tag Team Champion and 24/7 Champion. He has won the 24/7 Championship a whopping 36 times and is the current Champion. He has won the Championship in the ring, backstage, in a backyard, at a wedding and even on a plane.

Truth, along with Carmella, made WWE shows entertaining. Their addition of humor to any situation would crack WWE fans up. They added dance breaks between their matches and made The McMahons sway to their tunes. Together, they won the second season of the WWE Mixed Match Challenge.

In 2019, R-Truth won the United States Championship in a match against Shinsuke Nakamura. As the United States Champion, Truth held an open challenge that was answered by Andrade and Rey Mysterio. He beat them in a Triple Threat Match. Truth lost the Title the following week when Samoa Joe, along with the previous two WWE Superstars, answered his open challenge.

R-Truth was also a part of the Tuwaiq Trophy gauntlet match. He defeated Bobby Lashley, Andrade and Erick Rowan during the match but was eliminated by AJ Styles, who was eliminated by the winner, The Undertaker.