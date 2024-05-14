R-Truth left stunned after female WWE star's appearance; is unsure if it's “PG”

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW showcased R-Truth in yet another funny moment. The 52-year-old star and The Miz were speaking with General Manager Adam Pearce backstage when a female WWE Superstar walked into the room. That would be Kiana James.

The 26-year-old star was recently drafted to RAW from NXT and Adam Pearce introduced her to The Miz and R-Truth on the latest edition of the red brand. Kiana James said that she was looking forward to working with Pearce. The 45-year-old said that he was happy to see this attitude and asked James to never hesitate in reaching out to him.

Kiana James gave a confident smile to Adam Pearce and said, "I don't hesitate, I adjudicate."

While the RAW General Manager seemed impressed with her words, R-Truth did not understand what the word ‘adjudicate’ meant. He even questioned if that was "PG."

Adam Pearce was visibly frustrated and tired at the reaction of R-Truth and took off his spectacles. This marked yet another moment in the long list of legendary hilarious lines delivered by the current World Tag Team Champion. The Miz also seemed as if he was trying to prevent himself from laughing during the funny moment.

Meanwhile, the Awesome Truth is set to defend their World Tag Team Championship against Finn Balor and JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day at the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event on May 25, 2024, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

When WWE Superstar R-Truth got hold of the wrong tag team partner

The Awesome Truth, consisting of The Miz and R-Truth, was part of the WWE live event in Macon, Georgia, and defended their World Tag Team Championship. Following their bout, WWE Tag Team Champions A-Town Down Under, consisting of Austin Theory and Grayson Waller, entered the arena for their match. However, R-Truth interrupted their entrance by hilariously confusing Theory for The Miz.

While A-Town Down Under stood confused, the "real" Miz came and took Truth away. R-Truth said that they had to compete in a match and should go outside, to which The A-Lister replied that they already won their match.

The 52-year-old star has been hilariously confused regarding the identities of the personalities regularly. For instance, Truth pretty much confuses Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano for Triple H and Shawn Michaels, respectively, whenever he comes across the duo. The comic element of Truth is what makes him so lovable among the WWE Universe.

