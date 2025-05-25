R-Truth officially changes his WWE ring name at Saturday Night's Main Event

R-Truth battled John Cena at Saturday Night's Main Event XXXIX. He knew that he would have to play some mind games to get past Cena in his current form.

Truth came out wearing John Cena-inspired gear at Saturday Night's Main Event. Not only did he use Cena's entrance music, but he also changed his name on his attire to "Ron Cena." This was a play on his real name, Ron Killings, and Cena's. It was a moniker he taped over Cena's on his gear.

The former 24/7 Champion tried his best to get into John Cena's head, but it wasn't enough to take him off his game. Like many others, he was defeated by Cena quickly.

You can check out Truth's official WWE gear in the tweet below.

John Cena delivered a low blow before the AA, and Truth became the first man that Cena has been able to beat without help or distractions in a one-on-one match since he made his return.

R-Truth wanted a chance to show Cena that he had been wrong with the recent changes he had made. He wanted to show the Last Real Champion the right path, but was unable to make a difference.

