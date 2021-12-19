"I don't even think he's reached the pinnacle of his career" – Former champion heaps praise on Roman Reigns

Former and longest-reigning WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth said he doesn't think Roman Reigns has reached the pinnacle of his career yet.

The Tribal Chief has been on an unprecedented run as Universal Champion for over a year, and he's defeated countless main event stars during his reign. He's arguably the greatest heel in the entire industry right now and the current face of WWE.

On the latest episode of WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves, R-Truth had massive praise for Roman Reigns. He stated that the Universal Champion has the "It Factor" and tons of momentum behind him:

"I don’t even think [Roman Reigns has] reached the pinnacle of his career and he’s as hot as a six-shooter right now, he’s hotter than a firecracker, he’s hotter than hot sauce. He’s matured so much. I’ve seen him succeed to levels and levels, he’s bridged gaps and he has that 'It' factor all around him, man. Inside and out, he has the 'It' factor." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

R-Truth on Roman Reigns' worth ethic and dedication

Roman Reigns is one of the most dedicated superstars in WWE, and his work proves it. He has significantly improved on the mic and in the ring. He found a character that fits him, and he's portraying it perfectly.

WWE veteran R-Truth opened up about Roman Reigns' work ethic, stating that The Head of the Table is always trying to perfect his craft:

"I've seen him come up with promos in his head, we’re driving and he's constantly working man, constantly trying to perfect his craft. Even when I would go to Florida to his house, he’s in the gym at his house, he’s thinking of a promo, 'what do you think of this idea right here?' He’s a guy that I know for a fact 24/7 he’s trying to perfect his craft and take it higher than it can go.”

Roman Reigns recently reached an incredible milestone of having the longest combined days as a fifth-time world champion in WWE. R-Truth also holds a record for most reigns as 24/7 Champion.

