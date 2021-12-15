Roman Reigns crosses Hall of Famer's WWE milestone; targets Randy Orton next

Roman Reigns has surpassed WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart in terms of combined days as the top title holder.

Roman Reigns is a three-time WWE Champion and a two-time Universal Champion as well. The Tribal Chief is currently the hottest act on WWE TV and has held the Universal title for more than a year at this point.

Roman Reigns' five world title reigns amount to a grand total of 651 days as of today. Thus, Reigns is now ahead of WWE legend Bret Hart, whose five WWE title reigns amount to 650 days as champion.

Roman Reigns' next target is WWE veteran Randy Orton

Roman Reigns now eyes Randy Orton's record

The Tribal Chief. I am above every champion, every team, every brand.I stand alone at the top…At the head of MY table.I exist where I belong…The Main Event.The Attraction.The Last Needle MoverThe Tribal Chief. #SurvivorSeries I am above every champion, every team, every brand. I stand alone at the top…At the head of MY table. I exist where I belong…The Main Event. The Attraction. The Last Needle MoverThe Tribal Chief. #SurvivorSeries

Randy Orton is a 14-time WWE World Champion. He has been the company's top champion for 806 days. It remains to be seen if Roman Reigns manages to topple The Viper and break his impressive record. Judging by Roman Reigns' current run on SmackDown, it isn't a stretch to assume that he will end up breaking Randy Orton's record as well.

Reigns won the Universal title at Payback 2020, by defeating Braun Strowman and The Fiend. He went on to put down one big name after another in his quest to remain at the top.

The Head of the Table has defeated the likes of John Cena, Daniel Bryan, Edge, Brock Lesnar and Kevin Owens over the course of the past year. He now has his eyes set on Lesnar once again. The Beast Incarnate failed to defeat Reigns at Crown Jewel 2021, but has another opportunity at his title belt.

At WWE Day 1, Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will collide once again, with the Universal title on the line. Many among the WWE Universe believe that Reigns will remain champion at least until WrestleMania, where he will finally be dethroned by a credible opponent.

