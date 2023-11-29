R-Truth reacts to 24-year-old star's massive WWE return

The former 24/7 Champion R-Truth (real name Ron Killings) has responded to a massive return of a WWE Superstar during a recent show.

The name in question is Nikkita Lyons, who made a surprise appearance on this week's episode of NXT. The young star has been out of in-ring action ever since she suffered an ACL and meniscus back injury in January during a brawl against Blair Davenport.

She wrestled her last match on the NXT Level Up tapon on January 17, where she defeated Jakara Jackson. The 24-year-old star made her first on-screen appearance on NXT TV while sitting among the crowd.

Following the show, Nikkita Lyons took to Twitter and broke her silence, thanking all the fans for the warm welcome and sharing that she missed the WWE Universe.

Meanwhile, at Survivor Series, even R-Truth made a thunderous on-screen return among the likes of CM Punk and Randy Orton. Given that Lyons and the former 24/7 Champion saw their return after almost a year, the latter star had a kind response for the female superstar.

"🙌🏿🙌🏿🙏🏾🔥," Truth wrote.

Check out Ron Killings' tweet below:

Wrestling veteran says R-Truth saved The Judgment Day segment on WWE RAW

According to former WWE writer Vince Russo, the 51-year-old star was the one who rescued the Judgment Day segment from the brink of collapse of this week's RAW.

Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and JD McDonagh encountered Truth in the clubhouse, who sat on the couch and spilled food in the backstage segment. The former 24/7 Champion, with his comical delivery, kept fans on the edge of their seats.

While speaking on this week's Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo expressed his skepticism about Judgment Day's ability to deliver a compelling backstage segment.

"Bro, their vignettes in the back as a unit are horrible. I don't know who over there thinks they are good, they are horrible... He [R-Truth] saved it. He actually saved it, bro," Vince Russo said.

Some reports suggest that Ron Killings could be involved in a storyline with the Alpha Academy faction moving ahead in WWE. It remains to be seen if Truth would join forces with Otis, Akira Tozawa, Chad Gable, and Maxxine Dupri on WWE RAW.

