R-Truth reacts to Edge saying "I don't count the 24/7 Championship"

WWE Superstar R-Truth had a hilarious reaction to Edge's demeaning comment about the 24/7 title on WWE Talking Smack.

R-Truth has a soft spot for the 24/7 Championship. He has done everything in his power to win the title on various occasions in the past and is a 53-time WWE 24/7 Champion.

He was livid when he heard WWE Hall of Famer Edge berating the 24/7 title during his latest appearance on Talking Smack. The latter stated that he has won 31 titles in WWE, which is more than anyone else has ever won. He proceeded to make it clear that he doesn't count the 24/7 title.

R-Truth took to Twitter to respond to Edge and here's what he tweeted:

@EdgeRatedR I don’t count your 31 championship either 🤷🏾‍♂️ so we even — WWE R-TRUTH (@RonKillings) July 13, 2021

This isn't the first time Edge has criticized R-Truth's 'baby'

The WWE 24/7 title was introduced by Hall of Famer Mick Foley in mid-2019. The 24/7 title angle was entirely built around R-Truth's exploits with it and his willingness to do anything to keep it on his shoulder. He suddenly became a hot act, and his misadventures with the title were garnering millions of views on WWE's social media handles on a weekly basis.

R-Truth became so popular at the time that he was voted the most popular champion in a poll held on WWE's official website. He trumped the likes of Kofi Kingston, Becky Lynch, and Seth Rollins to win the poll.

GTFOH — WWE R-TRUTH (@RonKillings) July 15, 2021

Edge was one of several people who hated the 24/7 Championship back then as well and didn't shy away from expressing his opinion over the title. He did add though that the belt could create more opportunities for WWE talent:

"I think it’s the ugliest championship ever created,” Edge stated. “I will start off by saying that. I will start off with the negatives. That thing is brutal; however, I think it’s great. I really do. I always thought the Hardcore title was fun. And I think, right now, programming, that’s exactly what it needs is fun because it was just a way to get characters that aren’t on the show necessarily all the time on the show and to show that they’ve got some character."

What do you think of R-Truth's tweet taking an amusing shot at Edge? Do you believe these two in-ring greats will ever face off in a singles match in the future?

