R-Truth reacts to Finn Balor's five-word message aimed at him on social media

R-Truth has reacted to Finn Balor sending a five-word message to him. Truth has been involved in a storyline with The Judgment Day for weeks.

Truth, who recently reunited with The Miz and reformed Awesome Truth, lost to Balor and Damian Priest on Monday Night RAW.

Taking to Instagram, Balor posted a photo of him punching Truth and also sent a five-word message.

"Where is my money, man?" wrote Balor.

In response, Truth commented with a wink emoji on Balor's post.

Check out a screengrab on Twitter/X of Truth's Instagram comment:

Expand Tweet

R-Truth recently sent a message to Rey Mysterio

R-Truth recently sent a message to Rey Mysterio, while he continues to recover from his recent surgery.

Speaking in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Truth sent his best wishes to Rey and claimed that Dominik Mysterio is in "good hands". He also hilariously claimed to be a member of The Judgment Day, alongside Rey's son. Truth said:

"Be strong. I am looking over Dom. He is in good hands. We are the Judgment Day, Rey. Just keep doing what you're doing. And I'll make sure Dom is taken care of. It is what it is, Rey, and the best thing I can say is live, laugh, and (gestures a heart) love."

At the Clash at the Castle 2022 Premium Live Event, Dominik betrayed his father and WWE legend, Edge, and joined forces with The Judgment Day. Ever since he has been a crucial member of the faction and has won the North American Championship twice while being a part of the group.

Rey was recently written off WWE television after being betrayed by Santos Escobar, who also quit the Latino World Order. Escobar is currently feuding with Carlito and has formed a faction with Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo.

Are you enjoying Truth's storyline with The Judgment Day? Sound off in the comments section below.

Is Dolph Ziggler going to AEW next? We asked him right here.