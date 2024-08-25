R-Truth reacts to Finn Balor's message to Damian Priest after The Judgment Day's actions on RAW

This past Monday on RAW, The Judgment Day destroyed The Terror Twins in the ring. While exiting the arena, Finn Balor put Damian Priest on notice which caught R-Truth's attention.

At the SummerSlam Premium Live Event, Balor betrayed Priest during his World Heavyweight Championship match against Gunther. The Irishman's distraction led to Gunther dethroning Priest and ending his title reign as the World Heavyweight Champion.

On Instagram, Truth reacted to The Judgment Day's actions from Monday Night RAW. The former tag team champion wasn't happy with the faction he once associated with.

Check out a screengrab of Truth's Instagram comment:

Rhea Ripley confirmed R-Truth's status in The Judgment Day

For months, R-Truth associated himself with The Judgment Day but was never officially added to the faction.

Speaking on the WWE 2024 Preview Special Show, Rhea Ripley confirmed Truth's position in The Judgment Day. The now-former Judgment Day member apologized to the WWE Universe, as Truth was never officially added to the group. She said:

"You know, I've had it up to here with Truth [R-Truth], I really have. He's not in The Judgment Day. It was cool to see Awesome Truth back together, don't get me wrong, I was a huge fan of them growing up, but they should stay together, and they should stay away from The Judgment Day because there's five of us and that's it. We're not looking at Truth right now and he's trying to wiggle his way in... To me, he thinks he's a part of it, but we have never signed off on that. We have not discussed this, we have not come to agreement that Truth is in The Judgment Day. So, so far he is not. Sorry everyone."

Fast forward to August 2024, Ripley herself is no longer a member of the group. At the SummerSlam PLE, she was betrayed by Dominik Mysterio.

