  • home icon
  • WWE
  • R-Truth reacts to Finn Balor's message to Damian Priest after The Judgment Day's actions on RAW

R-Truth reacts to Finn Balor's message to Damian Priest after The Judgment Day's actions on RAW

By Soumik Datta
Modified Aug 25, 2024 13:34 GMT
R-Truth (left), The Judgment Day (right) (Image Credits: WWE.com)
R-Truth (left), The Judgment Day (right) (Image Credits: WWE.com)

This past Monday on RAW, The Judgment Day destroyed The Terror Twins in the ring. While exiting the arena, Finn Balor put Damian Priest on notice which caught R-Truth's attention.

At the SummerSlam Premium Live Event, Balor betrayed Priest during his World Heavyweight Championship match against Gunther. The Irishman's distraction led to Gunther dethroning Priest and ending his title reign as the World Heavyweight Champion.

On Instagram, Truth reacted to The Judgment Day's actions from Monday Night RAW. The former tag team champion wasn't happy with the faction he once associated with.

Check out a screengrab of Truth's Instagram comment:

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

also-read-trending Trending

Rhea Ripley confirmed R-Truth's status in The Judgment Day

For months, R-Truth associated himself with The Judgment Day but was never officially added to the faction.

Speaking on the WWE 2024 Preview Special Show, Rhea Ripley confirmed Truth's position in The Judgment Day. The now-former Judgment Day member apologized to the WWE Universe, as Truth was never officially added to the group. She said:

"You know, I've had it up to here with Truth [R-Truth], I really have. He's not in The Judgment Day. It was cool to see Awesome Truth back together, don't get me wrong, I was a huge fan of them growing up, but they should stay together, and they should stay away from The Judgment Day because there's five of us and that's it. We're not looking at Truth right now and he's trying to wiggle his way in... To me, he thinks he's a part of it, but we have never signed off on that. We have not discussed this, we have not come to agreement that Truth is in The Judgment Day. So, so far he is not. Sorry everyone."

Fast forward to August 2024, Ripley herself is no longer a member of the group. At the SummerSlam PLE, she was betrayed by Dominik Mysterio.

Former WWE Head Writer has an issue with Ricochet in AEW. Catch his rant HERE.

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी