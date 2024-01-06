R-Truth reacts to former WWE champion's health update

WWE Superstar R-Truth recently reacted to a former champion's health update on social media.

The name in question is Charlotte Flair. The 37-year-old suffered a devastating injury on the December 8 edition of SmackDown episode. During her match against Asuka, The Queen tore her ACL, MCL, and Meniscus as she accidentally fell off the top rope while executing a move. This unfortunate incident has forced the former WWE Women's Champion out of action, with an expected injury recovery period of close to nine months.

Charlotte Flair recently took to her Twitter account to share an image of herself from a hospital. She talked about her mental experience dealing with the injury. Flair further promised her followers to return to her best version. RAW Superstar R-Truth reacted to the WWE Superstar's tweet:

"🙌💪🙏," wrote Truth.

You can check the former TNA star's tweet below:

The Queen responded to Truth's tweet with heart emojis. You can check her Twitter post by clicking here.

Teddy Long credits Vince McMahon for famous R-Truth gimmick

In the early 2010s, the former 51-year-old used to play a hilarious gimmick in which he used to whisper to 'Little Jimmy' in promos. WWE United States Champion made it popular among the fans by pretending to have conversations with the invisible character Little Jimmy.

While speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, wrestling veteran Teddy Long credited former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon for pitching the idea of this humorous gimmick. The 76-year-old praised the former Tag Tea Champion and referred to him as a sweetheart of a person.

"It was Vince's idea... I don't know how he come up with it, but it was his idea, I heard. They presented it to the writers and they brought it to R-Truth... He's very entertaining man, real nice guy. I don't have any crazy stories or nothing with me and him. But like I said, he is a sweetheart of a guy. Everytime I am around him, he is a lot of fun. So man, good for him," Teddy Long said.

