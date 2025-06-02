R-Truth release: 18-year WWE veteran breaks silence; reveals 60-time champion's feeling backstage ahead of John Cena match

One of the most shocking pieces of news to hit the WWE Universe occurred on Sunday, when R-Truth revealed that he had been released. A fellow veteran finally broke her silence, penning an emotional message for Truth and sharing what he felt ahead of his match against John Cena two weeks ago.

R-Truth had a 19-year tenure with WWE, split into two parts from 1999 to 2001 and from 2008 to 2025. He announced on June 1 via X, formerly known as Twitter, that he was released by the company despite being among the most popular stars on the roster.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that Truth's contract wasn't renewed, and the veteran wasn't hacked or fooling around thinking that it's April 1.

In a post on her social media accounts, Natalya dropped a heartfelt message for her fellow veteran. The Queen of Harts shared a couple of pictures, one from more than two decades ago and one from Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24. She also revealed how excited the 60-time champion was in facing John Cena.

"You are a class act @RonKillings. You were amazing to me since day one when I met you doing my first independent wrestling show in the U.S. Last week I loved seeing how excited you were for the championship match against John Cena. You remind everyone around the world to never lose that childlike wonder. I’m so proud to call you a friend for life!" Natalya tweeted.

At the age of 53, R-Truth is at the twilight of his in-ring career. However, his presence in the locker room has been his most positive influence in WWE. Many of his peers were heartbroken and angry when he announced the news of his departure.

Another veteran leaving WWE after R-Truth

It seemed like WWE was not interested in paying aging veterans. Following the news of R-Truth's departure shocking the wrestling world, Carlito also announced that the company didn't renew his contract and that he would be leaving in two weeks.

The silver lining for Carlito is that WWE recently began negotiations with World Wrestling Council in Puerto Rico, owned by his father, Carlos Color Sr., regarding a potential partnership. He also won the WWC Puerto Rico Championship last Saturday, while still under his WWE contract.

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More