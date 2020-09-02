WWE Superstar and the greatest 24/7 Champion of all time, R-Truth recently appeared on The Bump. During the show, he was asked about his imaginary kid friend Little Jimmy, which was one of his most hilarious acts on WWE TV.

In his typically hilarious in-character style, R-Truth revealed that Little Jimmy is locked up in juvenile camp and they are collecting money to get him out.

“It’s embarrassing, you know man. It's like bro he done got locked up man.. in juvenile camp. So it’s like we taking up money now to get him out. Bro, he just went down the wrong path like a lot of kids and a lot of them get influenced and peer pressured by a lot of different stuff and different people and stuff around him and things like that. He just got peer pressured and influenced by the wrong things, man. We gonna get him out and get him back the right way, you know what I’m saying? Get him back to the light. Some people need a lot of guidance, man, you know what I’m saying?"

R-Truth and the Little Jimmy storyline

It was in 2011 during his feud with the then WWE Champion John Cena that R-Truth started acting strangely. He harassed a young fan and his father on RAW and threw a cup of soda on the father's face. Next week on RAW, R-Truth came out to the ring singing a song about "Little Jimmy" and apologized for his actions. The Little Jimmy song was a reference to the children sitting in the audience.

BREAKING: WWE has come to terms on the release of Little Jimmy. WWE wishes him the best on his future endeavors. pic.twitter.com/Ft152AkmP8 — The Slop Drop (Wrestling Podcast) (@TheSlopDrop1) February 23, 2019

The gimmick of Little Jimmy got so over with the fans that R-Truth pretended to have an imaginary friend with him all the time. Truth later revealed that Little Jimmy was created by Vince McMahon to punish him as he caught him smoking a cigarette on TV. It is to be seen whether we see the return of Little Jimmy, now that R-Truth has mentioned him on The Bump.