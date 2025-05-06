R-Truth reveals shocking reason he was fined $20,000

WWE Superstar R-Truth recently made a shocking revelation about getting fined $20,000. However, the veteran also noted he did not pay the amount.

In 2011, the multi-time WWE 24/7 Champion lit a cigarette and blew smoke in John Morrison's face after attacking him. The incident took place on an episode of Monday Night RAW during the wrestling promotion's England tour. Interestingly, smoking was made illegal in public areas back in 2007 in the UK.

On the latest edition of INSIGHT, Chris Van Vliet asked R-Truth about the incident. The veteran recalled that the then WWE Chairman Vince McMahon had caught him smoking and told him to do so during the show. The 53-year-old added that smoking was illegal, and he was fined $20,000 for it. Truth further stated that although he had the paying potential, he did not do so:

"Vince [McMahon] had caught me smoking, for real. So he's like, You gonna smoke in front of the whole [arena], and it was illegal. You can't do that over there [because you're in an arena], you can't do that. I broke the rules, $20,000 fine, legit for a shoot. [You paid it?] Hell no! I had paying potential, but no!" he said. [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]

You can check out the conversation in the video below:

R-Truth opens up about potentially facing his "childhood hero"

Earlier during the interview, Chris Van Vliet asked R-Truth about potentially wrestling his "childhood hero," John Cena.

The former World Tag Team Champion stated he would love to face John Cena. Truth pointed out that he was a good guy, and The Cenation Leader did some wrong things:

"Y'all want to see that? But the only way we can see that, though, it's got to be the right way. The old me, I'm not a bad guy, I'm a good guy now, if you haven't noticed that. I'm a good guy. I kiss the babies, I hug people, I don't kick people in the nomads. So for that to happen, it would have to be a complete turnaround. So I don't know, man, I would love to. Man, he did some wrong stuff, and I like Cody," Truth said. [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]

John Cena is currently slated to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton at the Backlash Premium Live Event. It remains to be seen if The Cenation Leader will wrestle R-Truth before hanging his boots.

