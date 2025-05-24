R-Truth reveals his surprising intentions with John Cena on SmackDown

R-Truth came out on SmackDown on May 23 ahead of his big match against John Cena at Saturday Night's Main Event. He revealed his surprising intentions with the 17-time WWE world champion.

The Undisputed WWE Championship won't be on the line on Saturday night, but it's still an emotional bout for R-Truth as it's him against his "childhood hero," John Cena. Cena has been stating during this recent run that he plans to ruin wrestling.

R-Truth said he wants wrestling back, and in order to save wrestling, he needs to save John Cena. This was what he revealed to be his intentions with the Undisputed WWE Champion.

The WWE Universe was fully behind Truth, and they probably will be in Tampa as well when he takes on Cena. The match may not headline the show as no title is on the line, but it could very well be the opener.

The feud has essentially been singlehandedly carried by Truth. Fans only saw a few brief interactions between the two stars, but the veteran ultimately helped John Cena defeat Randy Orton at Backlash 2025 without even realizing it. It was following this that he was put through the table in the post-show Press Conference.

It's going to be interesting to see what the fallout of this all is going to be.

