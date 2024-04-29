R-Truth does not rule out significant WWE return: "Situations are subject to change"

R-Truth doesn't want to rule out a potential return of one of the most criticized parts of Vince McMahon's final years in charge of WWE.

From May 20, 2019, to November 9, 2022, Truth won the 24/7 championship 53 times. He held it for a total of 415 combined days, making him the face of the dreaded title. It might have been entertaining for some members of the WWE Universe, but it was heavily panned by diehard supporters.

But despite the nature of the championship, Truth made it work until it was retired eight days after he suffered a serious injury wrestling in NXT. The 24/7 title has been officially retired, but could it make a return?

Truth doesn't want to rule it out because you "never say never" in wrestling. He explained in an interview with Steve Fall of Ten Count Media why the title might make a return someday:

"I don't know man. The Miz got me on a whole different path right now. Again this is sports entertainment, it's the professional wrestling business. You never know what you may see. You never know what may happen. Situations are subject to change," Truth said. [13:27 - 13:40]

The Undertaker gives R-Truth his flowers

R-Truth is one of the longest-tenured superstars in the WWE, but his popularity is stronger than ever. He has been on fire since returning from a serious injury in November and being inserted into a storyline with Judgment Day showed that he still has it.

The 52-year-old superstar was recently praised by The Undertaker, who thought that Truth was very entertaining. The Deadman even suggested on the Six Feet Under podcast to give one-half of the World Tag Team Champions his own variety show:

"What about R-Truth? How entertaining is he? They need like an R-Truth variety show. Especially you know with Judgment Day, this complete oddity that gets intertwined in their story that just makes them so frustrated. It's so good," The Undertaker said. [H/T Fightful]

Truth's longevity remains an asset for WWE and his comedic timing is still impeccable. He and The Miz have already defended the World Tag Team Championships against #DIY on the April 22 episode of RAW.

