R-Truth’s big SmackDown moment ruined by fans, according to WWE veteran: "They're bored as sh*t" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on R-Truth's promo this week. The star is gearing up to face John Cena at Saturday Night's Main Event.
This week on SmackDown, Truth delivered an emotionally stirring promo. The star spoke about how he would try and knock some sense into his hero during their match. He claimed that he would beat the hustle, loyalty, and respect back into John Cena if that was what it took to get the original man back.
This week on BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo was annoyed with fans for ruining the promo with their "What" chants. He felt this meant that the WWE Universe was bored with the promo and didn't care about what the star had to say. The veteran writer explained that R-Truth was the babyface in this feud but wasn't getting that sort of reaction from the fans in Savannah, Georgia, this week.
"During Truth's entire promo, they're doing the 'What' gimmick. First of all, guys, hello, Truth is the babyface. When they're doing the 'What' gimmick, let me translate that for you. We're bored as sh*t. When they start doing the what, they're not listening; they don't care what you're saying; they're bored as sh*t. This is supposed to be the babyface," he said. [From 18:00 onwards]
R-Truth urged fans to rise and support him this weekend. The star ended his promo urging the crowd to riot if Cena won the match at Saturday Night's Main Event.
While using the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.