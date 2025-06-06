R-Truth's feelings on his WWE departure revealed; Hall of Famer confirms he's spoken to him 

Fans are yet to fully come to terms with R-Truth's WWE departure, as he was one of the most beloved names in all of wrestling over the last few years. Though many were understandably distraught about the confirmation of his exit, the veteran performer is allegedly in good spirits himself, as revealed by Teddy Long.
Truth's contract not being renewed stunned fans as it came just days after he had a high-profile match at Saturday Night's Main Event 2025, where he faced John Cena. Moreover, he wasn't the only one to be leaving WWE, as Carlito and later Sarah Logan also confirmed their departures. It was also revealed that Triple H had taken the final call on the names whose contracts wouldn't be renewed.
On a recent episode of the Road Trip After Hours podcast, Teddy Long disclosed that he had a chance to speak to R-Truth recently. Long revealed that the 53-year-old star was not disappointed with the company's decision.
The former SmakDown GM also added that it didn't make sense for anyone to mourn Truth's WWE career ending, as he was himself at peace with it.
"I talked to Truth, and he’s happy with it. I saw his statement that he made after the release. So you know, it’s like this with me. If Truth is happy, I love it. So ain’t no going back and forth about this release, because talking back and forth or making an argument out of it that don’t get that ain’t bringing them back… everybody, if you got any, any sense at all, you know, you can see what is going on.” (H/T WrestlingNews)
Teddy Long thinks leaving WWE could bode well for R-Truth's future
Furthermore, Teddy Long stated that WWE cutting ties with Truth could turn out to be a blessing in disguise for the latter. The wrestling legend explained that R-Truth's career could find a new lease of life after leaving the global juggernaut.
"Do you know what this may — God does things for a reason? This may be the best thing to ever happen to him. W“What John Laurinaitis did to me was the best thing that could have happened to me.”
It remains to be seen if Truth receives any farewell from the Stamford-based promotion or if he's quietly shown the door once his contract expires.
Real-life controversies forced WWE to change a storyline? Check out 10 such cases!