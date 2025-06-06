R-Truth's feelings on his WWE departure revealed; Hall of Famer confirms he's spoken to him 

Fans are yet to fully come to terms with R-Truth's WWE departure, as he was one of the most beloved names in all of wrestling over the last few years. Though many were understandably distraught about the confirmation of his exit, the veteran performer is allegedly in good spirits himself, as revealed by Teddy Long.

Ad

Truth's contract not being renewed stunned fans as it came just days after he had a high-profile match at Saturday Night's Main Event 2025, where he faced John Cena. Moreover, he wasn't the only one to be leaving WWE, as Carlito and later Sarah Logan also confirmed their departures. It was also revealed that Triple H had taken the final call on the names whose contracts wouldn't be renewed.

On a recent episode of the Road Trip After Hours podcast, Teddy Long disclosed that he had a chance to speak to R-Truth recently. Long revealed that the 53-year-old star was not disappointed with the company's decision.

Ad

Trending

The former SmakDown GM also added that it didn't make sense for anyone to mourn Truth's WWE career ending, as he was himself at peace with it.

"I talked to Truth, and he’s happy with it. I saw his statement that he made after the release. So you know, it’s like this with me. If Truth is happy, I love it. So ain’t no going back and forth about this release, because talking back and forth or making an argument out of it that don’t get that ain’t bringing them back… everybody, if you got any, any sense at all, you know, you can see what is going on.” (H/T WrestlingNews)

Ad

Ad

Teddy Long thinks leaving WWE could bode well for R-Truth's future

Furthermore, Teddy Long stated that WWE cutting ties with Truth could turn out to be a blessing in disguise for the latter. The wrestling legend explained that R-Truth's career could find a new lease of life after leaving the global juggernaut.

"Do you know what this may — God does things for a reason? This may be the best thing to ever happen to him. W“What John Laurinaitis did to me was the best thing that could have happened to me.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if Truth receives any farewell from the Stamford-based promotion or if he's quietly shown the door once his contract expires.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arpit Shrivastava Arpit Shrivastava is a journalist who reports on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda. He is also an assistant content manager for the AEW team and has played a pivotal role in building it from the ground up. Arpit graduated in Political Science and Mass Communication. From writing for his college magazine while being a huge wrestling fan to pursuing journalism as a career, he has accumulated five years of experience in the industry.



During the course of his career, Arpit has written nearly 4k articles, garnering over 32 million reads. Besides covering the latest stories in the world of pro wrestling, Arpit mentors several up-and-coming writers and is also responsible for assembling a stellar team for Sportskeeda's All Elite Wrestling division. Arpit gives utmost importance to fact-based reporting as he sources information only from reliable outlets. He believes in providing relevant information to readers, allowing them to form their opinions based on legitimate facts.



Among Arpit's favorite wrestlers is MJF. He admires The Wolf of Wrestling for his cool, anti-authoritative attitude on television. Arpit is also fond of Sami Zayn's never-say-die approach and underdog persona. In the women's division, he looks up to Becky Lynch for her sheer aura.



Outside of pro wrestling, Arpit is a massive history and cinema buff. He spends his leisure time reading and following tennis and cricket. Know More

Real-life controversies forced WWE to change a storyline? Check out 10 such cases!