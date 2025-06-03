R-Truth's release could help propel another star; WWE veteran shares shocking storyline pitch (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on R-Truth parting ways with the company. The veteran wrestler shared on social media that his contract was not being renewed once it runs out.

Truth has been a longtime feature on WWE TV. The star is a beloved face on TV, bringing joy to fans with his comedic angles. He was recently part of a storyline with John Cena, leading to a match between the two at Saturday Night's Main Event. On a recent episode of Legion of RAW, Russo questioned why Truth's departure was not addressed on the show. The veteran writer pointed out that WWE could use the angle to get a star over. He suggested a storyline where one of Truth's old friends, like The Miz, could try and get some answers from Triple H. He felt this would be an intriguing angle.

"Bro, why aren't some people being p*ssed off about R-Truth being let go, why isn't that part of the show? Bro, what are you afraid of? What are you afraid of? You could get Miz over on that alone. Miz really demanding to see Triple H. You could get him over on that alone." [From 13:50 onwards]

R-Truth's release has left fans shocked with the way WWE is currently handling their talent. Many have asked for a possible role for the 53-year-old star backstage.

It will be interesting to see if WWE decides to bring the 54-time 24/7 Champion back into the fold anytime soon.

