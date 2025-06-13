R-Truth's return had a massive mistake on WWE RAW, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

R-Truth recently returned to WWE after being released not long ago, much to the fans' surprise. While the audience cheered for his comeback, veteran journalist Bill Apter believes there has been a mistake with the booking.

Truth has apparently undergone a change in character, going by Ron Killings now and seemingly ditching the comedic aspects of his act. According to Bill Apter, this was a rather undesirable change, which takes away from the charm of the superstar.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, the veteran journalist talked about how he would have preferred to see Ron Killings in comedic situations again, where he seemed to forget the context of segments and matches.

"What I don't like about it is on Monday Night RAW, he came out, stood on the broadcast table, cut his dreadlocks, and said that he is no longer this like, comedy act or whatever. Now he is Ron Killings. The fans wanted him back, but I really think that they wanted him back, and they cheered, of course, but I think they wanted him back as the same R-Truth." [3:09 onwards]

Watch the full video below:

Bill Apter thinks R-Truth's WWE release was a work

While many are questioning whether WWE went back on its decision to part ways with R-Truth/Ron Killings, Apter seems to be leaning towards the notion that the whole thing is a work.

During the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, the veteran journalist stated that while he had his doubts, he believed the company had successfully pulled off a compelling storyline. He said:

"I think no matter what they say, that they worked the boys, we talked about it on our last show how hard it is to do that. I remember Teddy saying that you know they just don't tell anybody. They played it really well. Do I think personally it's a work? I do. But then again there's that part where Nick Khan talked to R-Truth, if it wasn't a work, made a deal with him." [2:38 onwards]

Fans will have to stay tuned to see what is next for Ron Killings in WWE.

