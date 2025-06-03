R-Truth sends a four-word message to Rhea Ripley after his WWE departure; The Eradicator responds

R-Truth sent a message to Rhea Ripley after his WWE departure. Truth and Ripley briefly shared screen during the veteran superstar's involvement with The Judgment Day.
The Truth-Judgment Day saga began after the 53-year-old thought himself to be a member of the group, but was eventually attacked by the faction. He defeated JD McDonagh in a Loser Leaves Judgment Day Miracle on 34th Street Fight, but was never officially added to the faction.
On TikTok, Truth sent a wholesome four-word message to Ripley, expressing his love for The Eradicator.
"I love you Rhea," wrote Truth.
The former Women's World Champion replied to the veteran by maintaining the same energy.
"Love and miss you," responded Ripley.
Check out the interaction between Truth and Ripley:
Dutch Mantell believes WWE will offer new deal to R-Truth
Dutch Mantell has predicted that WWE will offer a new deal to R-Truth. He believes the company has invested too much in the 53-year-old veteran, who has been faithful to them.
According to reports, the company didn't renew Truth's contract, which is set to expire later this year. Speaking on Story Time With Dutch Mantell, the veteran predicted that WWE would utilize the former 24/7 Champion in a different role.
"This is my prognosis. I don't think they're going to let Truth just walk out the door. They've got too much invested in him, and I think they'll make him another deal. To me, it makes WWE kind of look heartless if they let this man go like this because he's been very, very faithful to them, never ever any trouble out of R-Truth ever... I think they'll use him for some more stuff."
Truth's final feud in the WWE was against his "childhood hero," John Cena. The two faced off at the recent Saturday Night's Main Event.
Before his departure, the veteran also confronted Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and JC Mateo on SmackDown. His final match was against Mateo on last week's episode of the blue brand, where he suffered a loss. Sikoa and the former Jeff Cobb attacked the 53-year-old star before Jimmy Uso came out to save him.