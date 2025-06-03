WWE could offer R-Truth a new contract for a major reason, says veteran

R-Truth shocked the WWE Universe when he tweeted on X about his future in the Stamford-based promotion. The former United States Champion received love and support from everyone in the industry, but Dutch Mantell thinks this isn't the last time Ron Killings will be in the company in the future.

Earlier this week, R-Truth dropped a bombshell announcement regarding his release from the Stamford-based promotion on X (formerly Twitter). The news took everyone by surprise, as Truth was with the company for over 15 years, and no one expected the former United States Champion to part ways with the company.

However, Dutch Mantell is hopeful that R-Truth could remain in the promotion. Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the veteran addressed the possibility of WWE offering him a new contract, which would be different from his current one. Moreover, he thinks the company would look heartless if they let a talent like Truth walk out the door, as Ron Killings was always an ideal company person.

"This is my prognosis. I don't think they're going to let Truth just walk out the door. They've got too much invested in him, and I think they'll make him another deal. To me, it makes WWE kind of look heartless if they let this man go like this because he's been very, very faithful to them, never ever any trouble out of R-Truth ever... I think they'll use him for some more stuff," Mantell said. (From 10:34 to 11:35)

R-Truth's WWE exit was not entirely forced - Reports

R-Truth's exit from the Stamford-based promotion came as a shock to many, as Truth was one of the most beloved WWE Superstars of the current era. While he announced his release on X, reports have claimed that Truth hasn't been released, but the contract won't be renewed in the coming weeks.

Speaking on The Coach and Bro Show, Jonathan Coachman stated that a source revealed that Truth was offered a new, smaller contract, but the former WWE World Tag Team Champion declined it.

"I should put this out there because I had somebody reach out to me. And, reportedly, and I have not confirmed this, but, reportedly, they did offer R-Truth a contract that was far less money than what he was making, and he decided to turn that down. That's what somebody told me that's in the know," Coachman said. [14:50 - 15:09]

It'll be interesting to see what's next for Truth.

