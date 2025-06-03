R-Truth's surprising WWE exit was not entirely forced — Reports

R-Truth's WWE departure shocked the wrestling world. However, recent reports suggest that he could have remained in the company if he had wanted to.

Last Sunday, the 53-year-old veteran announced that he was leaving the Stamford-based company after 17 years. The former 24/7 Champion recently squared off against John Cena at Saturday Night's Main Event XXXIX.

Truth also went head-to-head against JC Mateo on last Friday's SmackDown. While R-Truth claimed he was released, reports later stated that the company was letting his contract expire. The news of the fan-favorite's exit shocked his fans and co-workers.

On The Coach & Bro Show, former WWE announcer Jonathan Coachman disclosed more potential details about R-Truth's departure. Coachman revealed that he was told the veteran was offered a smaller contract to remain with the company, but he declined the offer. However, The Coach clarified that this information had not been confirmed:

"I should put this out there because I had somebody reach out to me. And, reportedly, and I have not confirmed this, but, reportedly, they did offer R-Truth a contract that was far less money than what he was making, and he decided to turn that down. That's what somebody told me that's in the know," Truth said. [14:50 - 15:09]

WWE could bring back R-Truth, claims veteran

TKO and Chief Content Officer Triple H faced massive backlash from WWE fans following the decision to let R-Truth go. On The Stevie Richards Show, wrestling veteran Stevie Richards claimed the outcry could lead the company to rehire the former 24/7 Champion.

Richards advised the 53-year-old not to return even if he were offered a new deal, claiming he should no longer trust the promotion.

"Maybe they will bring him back with the outcry, but I would never trust them," Richards said. "Like I was for one point, R-Truth probably shouldn't go back because what are you gonna do every day? Look over your shoulder. You're gonna wait till it dies down, then quietly release me."

R-Truth had a successful run in TNA between 2002 and 2007. The promotion is now seemingly interested in re-signing him.

