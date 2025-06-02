R-Truth might return due to outcry, ex-WWE star speculates, but he should "never trust" the company again

R-Truth's WWE release has received backlash online from fans and wrestlers. In a new video, former Hardcore Champion Stevie Richards addressed whether the 53-year-old should return if World Wrestling Entertainment wants him back.

On June 1, Truth surprisingly revealed he had been released. The 53-year-old's announcement led to widespread criticism on social media. Several wrestlers also sent supportive messages to the fan favorite, including Jacob Fatu.

Richards speculated on The Stevie Richards Show that WWE might try to keep Truth following the reaction to his departure. However, if that happens, he thinks the popular star should be wary about returning.

"Maybe they will bring him back with the outcry, but I would never trust them," Richards said. "Like I was for one point, R-Truth probably shouldn't go back because what are you gonna do every day? Look over your shoulder. You're gonna wait till it dies down, then quietly release me." [From 16:16 – 16:33]

Truth's exit came a week after he lost to John Cena in a high-profile bout at Saturday Night's Main Event. On May 30, he suffered another defeat against JC Mateo on SmackDown in what turned out to be his last WWE match.

Stevie Richards' initial reaction to R-Truth's WWE exit

The R-Truth character was widely viewed as one of the most entertaining in WWE. The former United States Champion often made clumsy mistakes, such as the time he thought the 2016 Royal Rumble was a ladder match.

When he saw Truth's announcement, Stevie Richards thought the veteran wrestler was joking around with fans due to the date:

"I thought right away June 1st, April 1st, the R-Truth character thought it was the wrong day, wanted to do an April Fools' joke, and it apparently isn't. I'm still waiting for the April Fools' joke on June 1st punchline to come through." [From 2:11 – 2:26]

Richards also explained why WWE's decision to release Truth could have long-term consequences.

