R-Truth receives massive offer to join major wrestling promotion after shock WWE release

Shortly after announcing his WWE exit on X/Twitter, R-Truth received a big offer from TNA Wrestling. The company's Head of Talent Relations, Tommy Dreamer, sent a public message to the veteran following his shocking announcement.

Truth's lengthy WWE run has come to an end, as he recently announced on X that he was let go by the Stamford-based promotion. The former 24/7 Champion received well-wishes from all corners of the wrestling industry.

TNA Wrestling's Head of Talent Relations, Tommy Dreamer, appears very interested in signing R-Truth to a contract. He sent Truth the following message on X:

"He steals every scene he is in @RonKillings WHATS UP WHATS UP HIT ME UP."

Zelina Vega's emotional post after R-Truth's release

Shortly after Truth made the heartbreaking announcement via his X handle, WWE Superstar Zelina Vega shared a heartfelt message in an Instagram comment. Here's what she wrote:

“Thank you Truth. For everything. Everything you are as a performer but also everything you are as a person. You always have an ear and a hug for everyone, you were always so kind to me whether it was an extra just coming in looking to you for advice or as a co-worker getting to laugh with you every week. You’re forever a star, a genius, a pro and someone who’s presence will always be felt. You’re cemented in history as one of the BEST. Love you!!”

It's evident that Truth is one of the most beloved figures in the wrestling business. People have had only good things to say about the veteran in interviews over the years. Many of Truth's fans hope to see him return to WWE at some point in the future. Judging by the replies on Dreamer's post, fans would also love to see him have a run in TNA Wrestling, a place where he made a name for himself years ago.

Abhilash Mendhe



