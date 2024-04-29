R-Truth sends a message to Nikkita Lyons after her major announcement, latter reacts

R-Truth has sent a message to Nikkita Lyons on social media after the latter announced the release of her latest album, “ROUGH CUTS.”

In the past year, Lyons has been troubled by several injuries. In January 2023, she suffered a torn ACL, which kept her out of action until December. The NXT star sustained another injury after her match against Blair Davenport in January 2024. She has since been away from in-ring competition.

On Instagram, Lyons recently announced the release of her newest album. One of her recent Instagram posts caught R-Truth's attention and he replied with a couple of emojis. The upstart later responded to the RAW Superstar's message and thanked him.

Check out a screengrab of R-Truth's Instagram comment on Lyons' post in the tweet below.

Truth is currently on Monday Night RAW, working alongside The Miz as part of Awesome Truth. At WrestleMania XL, Truth and The Miz won the RAW Tag Team Championship before the title was replaced by the new World Tag Team Championship. The duo has since defended the gold once on RAW, where they defeated DIY.

Nikkita Lyons provided an update on her injury

Nikkita Lyons opened up about her time on the sidelines while recovering from another injury.

During an appearance on Booker T's Hall of Fame podcast, Lyons said she didn't intend to leave WWE and wasn't going anywhere.

"It's been two months since my surgery, and honestly, I feel like these two months went pretty quick, at least for me, because run on the grind every day. But right now, I'm hoping by Halloween Havoc. I'm hoping that'll be a good time. But also I want to make sure (...) it should be ready to go. But I don't want to say an exact, you know, like, 'It's gonna be here,' because with injuries, it's kind of day by day. Going back to the out-of-sight, I'm gonna stay active. I'm not going nowhere. I ain't going nowhere."

Since debuting in WWE, Nikkita Lyons has been competing in NXT. In the past, she briefly entered the NXT Women's Championship scene but has yet to hold a title.

