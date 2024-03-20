Re-injured WWE star shares update on potential return date

WWE Superstar Nikkita Lyons has shared an update following her latest injury.

Nikkita Lyons made a much-anticipated return to the ring in December of last year after nearly a year-long absence due to an ACL injury. However, her comeback was short-lived, as she suffered another injury during a match against Blair Davenport on NXT in January 2024.

During a recent appearance on Booker T's Hall of Fame podcast, Lyons revealed she underwent surgery two months ago. The 24-year-old star expressed optimism about her recovery and intended to return for the Halloween Havoc event, typically held in October.

“It’s been two months since my surgery, and honestly, I feel like these two months went pretty quick, at least for me, because run on the grind every day. But right now, I’m hoping by Halloween Havoc. I’m hoping that’ll be a good time. But also I want to make sure… it should be ready to go. But I don’t want to say an exact, you know, like, ‘It’s gonna be here,’ because with injuries, it’s kind of day by day," Lyons said. [H/T Fightful]

Injured WWE Superstar set to make an appearance at WrestleMania 40

Another WWE Superstar who is on the comeback trail after an injury is none other than CM Punk. The Second City Saint suffered a torn tricep during the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match and has since been out of action.

During this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, CM Punk shared an update regarding WrestleMania. He emphatically stated that a 'Mania in Philadelphia without him, Phil, is simply not possible. He confirmed his presence at the Grandest Stage of Them All, regardless of whether he was officially invited.

The former WWE Champion is also set to appear on next week's episode of Monday Night RAW, which will be live from his hometown of Chicago.

