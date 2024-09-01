R-Truth shows off wounds from Bronson Reed three weeks after WWE RAW attack

During a recent public appearance, WWE Superstar R-Truth showed off the wounds he received at the hands of Bronson Reed. The veteran performer has been absent from television for three weeks.

On the August 12 edition of Monday Night RAW, Big Bronson Reed defeated The Miz in a singles match. After the contest ended, The A-lister's tag team partner, R-Truth, stopped Reed from hitting a Tsunami on The Miz. The Aussie instead turned his attention to the former WWE 24/7 Champion and crushed him with as many as five Tsunamis.

The 52-year-old later revealed he suffered from broken ribs and internal bruising after the vicious assault. Truth took to his X account to post a video of himself performing a song onstage. The former World Tag Team Champion was selling Reed's attack as he had his ribs bandaged.

Check out the X post below:

Bronson Reed fires shots at former WWE Champion after attacking R-Truth

A week before decimating R-Truth, Bronson Reed had taken out Seth Rollins in a similar fashion, leaving The Visionary coughing blood and needing some medical assistance.

Speaking to Cathy Kelley on RAW Talk after taking out Truth, Reed told the backstage interviewer she could bow down her head to pray for the veteran performer. He then fired shots at Seth Rollins, claiming nothing could help the former Shield member get his revenge on him.

"Cathy [Kelley], nothing is going to stop me. Cathy, you might as well bow your head, and we should say a prayer for R-Truth, but let's not say a prayer for Seth Rollins because not even a prayer could help him get his revenge on me," he said. [From 3:38 onwards]

Check out the entire video below:

After putting Rollins and Truth on the shelf, Bronson Reed locked horns with Braun Strowman on WWE RAW. After the match ended in a no-contest, the two kept fighting backstage before Reed floored The Monster of All Monsters with a Tsunami through the roof of a car.

Bronson Reed has been taking out former champions one after the other. It remains to be seen if anyone on the red brand will put a stop to his dominance.

