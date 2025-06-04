R-Truth turned down WWE offer (Exclusive)

R-Truth's release from WWE sent shockwaves throughout the wrestling world. The 53-year-old announced this past Sunday that he would be leaving the company following the expiry of his current contract. Truth had been a part of WWE since 2008, and his 17-year association with the company came to an end.

Many have speculated about the reasons behind the decision, with some fans even calling out Triple H for it. Talking about R-Truth during the latest WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, WrestleVotes claimed that it was the wrestler who turned WWE down.

He had said that R-Truth had been earning well in the company, and they probably wanted him to take a pay cut. Truth didn't agree to one, and they both went their separate ways.

"I think probably Truth mixed his words up a little bit. I do think it was just the story that came out today, 60% paycut, I can't say those numbers are accurate. I'd imagine they came to him and said hey you want to take a little less, he said no and they said you're gone and that's how it works," he said. [From 38:35 onwards]

Truth's release came as a shock to fans and wrestlers alike. Not only had he been part of WWE for almost two decades, but he was also one of the most popular guys among the fans. While his chapter in the promotion has come to an end, it remains to be seen whether he will ply his trade somewhere else or hang up his boots completely.

